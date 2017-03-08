Watching Potential for Snow Sunday

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Even thought we're in the 70s now, the possibility of snow is looming for the weekend. The WFMY News 2 Weather Team is tracking it for you. Here's what we know now.

OVERALL: Things are lining up for a late-season winter weather event over North Carolina. Cold air will arrive in the area on Saturday, with a storm system streaking across the country heading our way. The system will begin to end moisture our way Saturday night. Low pressure will pass to our south, which is favorable for snow. Still, I have big questions on how strong the low will be, and how much moisture we could expect. Ground temperatures will be warm to start, which would delay any accumulation for a little while initially. Whatever we see will stop by lunchtime on Sunday.

TIMING:

- Dry during the daylight hours Saturday

- Precip arrives Saturday night

- Precip ends midday Sunday

PRECIP TYPE:

- Snow is looking more likely for our area, especially north of US-64.

- A rain/snow mix is more likely to the south.

- Can't completely rule out sleet mixing in just yet.

HOW MUCH:

- It's still too early to forecast exact snowfall totals.

- There is a good chance that our area will at least see some light accumulations this weekend.

- I'm not confident enough to say that we'd see several inches. I think that will be hard to do.

IMPACTS:

- Tricky travel is possible Saturday night into midday Sunday.

- I have concern for our trees! Especially the ones that have leaves already. Added weight could lead to snapping branches even with light accumulations.

- We *could* see power outages.

Wednesday morning update from the WFMY News 2 Weather Team:

Weather map from GFS model 8 AM Sunday. Blue area is snow! Looking more like measurable snow for the Piedmont Sunday. Stay tuned for updates pic.twitter.com/EPcY7TNVdc — WFMY News 2 (@WFMY) March 8, 2017

Chief Meteorologist Tim Buckley Video from Tuesday Night:

