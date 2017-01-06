WFMY News 2 Crew Tries Snow Cream For The FIRST Time!

Trying snow cream for the first time! (Photo: WFMY)

It’s a winter time staple – SNOW CREAM!

WFMY News 2’s Julie Luck, Grant Gilmore, Liz Crawford, and Tim Buckley all tried it for the very first time.

Liz Crawford helped to make it with a few special behind the scenes helpers.

First, we collected the snow in two bowls and yes, we know you should have the first round of snow. However, since we got an early afternoon snow on Friday, we decided that technically, we could get away with making snow cream that night with the second round!

Grant Gilmore said, “OMG this tastes like vanilla ice cream!”

Liz, Tim, and Julie all now know what they’ve been missing their entire lives up until now! I suspect they are all now addicted to snow cream!

Here's the recipe:

4 cups snow

1 cup milk

1/4 cup sugar

1 tsp vanilla

