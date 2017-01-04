WFMY News 2 Extreme Cold Weather Safety Guide

Share This Story

It's winter and here comes the bitter cold into the Piedmont-Triad area.

But with the cold air comes a reminder to make sure you stay safe from weather-related emergencies from your health to your home and everything in between.

WFMY News 2 has got you covered with what you need to know including: safety and first aid for being in the cold, home heating safety information, and reporting power outages.

FACTS ABOUT THE COLD

Exposure to cold temperatures both inside and outside can cause serious health or even life-threatening problems.

Below you'll find tips from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to keep you safe from the cold temperatures.

FACT: Your ability to feel a change in temperature decreases with age.

Dress Warmly

When going outside make sure you dress warmly – always think layers. You will want to make sure that the outer layer of your clothing is tightly woven.

Winter deadlier than summer, cdc says (Photo: Stock)

FACT: Wool, silk, or polypropylene inner layers of clothing will hold more body heat than cotton.

Also if you can find wind resistant clothing that's a better option to reduce body-heat loss, according to the CDC. Both adults and children should wear the following when going outside:

Hat

Scarf or knit mask to cover face and mouth

Sleeves that are snug at the wrist

Mittens (they are warmer than gloves)

Water-resistant coat & boots

Several layers of loose-fitting clothes

FACT: If you feel too warm, lose extra layers of clothing because excess perspiration will increase heat loss in the body.

Extreme cold could put you at a risk for weather-related health problems or even an emergency.

It doesn't take a long time for symptoms of Hypothermia or Frostbite to appear for those who are exposed to extreme cold. Hypothermia is a medical emergency and frostbite should be evaluated by a health care provider, according to the CDC.

FACT: Do not ignore shivering. It's the first sign that the body is losing heat.

Cold Hard Facts

Hypothermia Symptoms In Adults

Shivering, exhaustion

Confusion, fumbling hands

Memory loss, slurred speech

Drowsiness

Hypothermia Symptoms In Infants

Bright red

Cold skin

Very low energy

*If you notice any of these signs take the person's temperature. If it's below 95° the situation is an emergency – get medical attention immediately.

Hypothermia First Aid

Begin to warm the person

Get the person to a warm room or shelter

Remove any wet clothing

Warm the center of the body first – chest, neck, head, and groin. Use an electric blanket if you have one available. You can also warm the body with skin-to-skin contact but under dry layers of blankets, clothing, towels, or sheets.

Give the person a warm beverage to help increase the body temperature

Do not give alcoholic beverages

Do not give beverages to an unconscious person

After the body temperature has increased, keep the person dry and wrapped in a warm blanket, including the head and neck.

Get medical help as soon as possible

FACT: A person with severe hypothermia could be unconscious and might not have a pulse or even be breathing. In this case call for help and perform CPR. Also continue CPR while warming the victim.

According to the CDC, in some cases, hypothermia victims who appear to be dead can be successfully resuscitated.

Frostbite is an injury to the body that is caused by freezing. It can cause a loss of feeling and color in affected areas.

FACT: Frostbite most often affects the nose, ears, cheeks, chins, fingers, and toes.

Frostbite Symptoms

White or grayish-yellow skin area

Skin that feels unusually firm or waxy

Numbness

FACT: A victim is often unaware of frostbite until someone else points it out because the frozen tissues are numb.

Frostbite First Aid

NOTE – Because Frostbite and Hypothermia both result from exposure, it's important to determine first if the victim has signs of Hypothermia. That's because Hypothermia is a more serious medical condition and requires emergency medical help.

Get into a warm room

Do not walk on frostbitten feet or toes – this increases damage

Immerse the affected area in warm but *NOT* hot water. The water temperature should be comfortable to the touch for unaffected areas of the body.

You can also warm area using body heat like the heat of an armpit

Don't use a heating pad, heat lamp, or the heat of a stove, fireplace, or radiator for warming. Affected areas are numb and can be easily burned.

Home Heating Safety

At home you're turning up the heat, pulling out the heavy blankets, making a cozy fire, or bringing out the space heaters among other ways to stay warm.

Read: Just In Time For Winter Home Safety Check List

FACT: Half of home heating fires are reported during the months of December, January, and February

Space Heater/Portable Heater Safety

Tips provided by the National Fire Protection Association, American Red Cross

Keep anything that could catch on fire like paper, magazines, newspapers, clothing, bedding, rugs, carpets, mats, curtains, blankets, at least three feet away from space heaters, stoves or fireplaces.

Never leave heaters, fireplaces unattended

Turn off space heaters before going to bed or leaving the house

Make sure space heaters are placed on a level, hard and nonflammable surface (such as ceramic tile floor)

Make sure space heaters are in an area where it can't be knocked over

Supervise when children or pets are in a room with a space heater

Never put a space heater in a sink or in the bathroom

Never sleep with a space heater on

If buying a space heater look for ones that shut off automatically if the heater falls over

For fuel burning space heaters, always use the proper fuel as specified by the manufacturer

FACT:1 in 20 Space heater home fires are fatal

Home Fire Prevention Safety Check List

Find out more about other sources of home heating and fire safety: WFMY News 2 Cold Weather Home Fire Safety Guide

Cold Hard Facts

Preparing For The Cold At Home

The extreme cold can cause water pipes to freeze or even rupture inside your home. But there are things you can do at home to help prevent it.

Leave all water taps slightly open so it continuously drips

Keep the indoor temperature warm

Improve the circulation of heated air near pipes. Ex. Open kitchen cabinet or bathroom cabinet doors beneath the sink

Drain water from swimming pool and water sprinkler supply lines by following the manufacturer's or installer's directions

Do not put antifreeze in these lines unless directed

Remove, drain and store hoses used outdoors

Close inside valves that supplying outdoor hose bibs

Open the outside hose bibs to allow water to drain

Keep garage doors closed if there are water supply lines in the garage

If your pipes freeze, thaw them slowly by directing the warm air from and electric hair dryer onto the pipes

If you cannot thaw your pipes or if it's ruptured get bottled water or water from your neighbor's house

Learn How To Prevent Your Pipes From Freezing

Power Outage Warning

Duke Energy is asking its North Carolina and South Carolina customers to reduce electricity use during the next 24 hours. The company said this will help avoid potentially high energy demand on the electrical grid caused by frigid temperatures. To help lessen energy demand on the power grid during the next 24 hours and reduce the potential for isolated power outages, Duke Energy offers the following tips:

Reduce thermostats to the lowest comfortable setting when home, and bump thermostats down a degree or two when leaving home.

Turn off unnecessary lights

Postpone household chores that require electrical appliances

Unplug cellphone and tablet chargers. These devices draw energy even when not in use.

Operate ceiling fans in a clockwise direction, which pushes warm air back down into the room.

Leave drapes or blinds open to allow the sun's rays to warm the house

Read: Duke Energy Asks NC Customers To Reduce Electricity For 24 Hours

Reporting Power Outages

The low temperatures will put higher stress on mechanical equipment used to generate and deliver electricity. Isolated equipment problems are possible, which could result in unplanned scattered outages.

Customers who experience power outages should call Duke Energy's automated outage-reporting systems for their respective utility:

Duke Energy Carolinas: 1-800-POWERON OR (1-800-769-3766)

Duke Energy Progress: 1-800-419-6356

Customers may also report an outage or view current outages online.

Check It Out: Cold Weather Child Car Seat Fix!

Winter Storm Safety Check List

Pet Safety

Don't forget about your pets outside. Pets need to be brought in during the cold weather or you could face legal charges.

