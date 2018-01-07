What a 'Cool' Idea! Haw River Family Makes Ice Marbles

Haw River family has fun in the cold weather with ice marbles! (Photo: Allman, Megan, Custom)

HAW RIVER, N.C. -- A Haw River family decided to have some fun with the cold weather!

Tiffany Hambright and her kids made cool and colorful "ice marbles." Tiffany said she found the project online and tried it out. The colorful ice spheres look like luminaries around her home and driveway now!

Keep this fun family project in mind for the next time there's a cold snap in the forecast! Check out how to make them below...

How to make ice marbles:

1. Fill 12-inch balloons with 10-12 drops of food coloring.

2. Fill each of the balloons with water.

3. If the weather is just right, leave them outside to freeze. (If not, you can always put them in the freezer!)

4. Once they are completely frozen, peel the balloon off the ice sphere. Note: Tiffany said their ice marbles froze completely outside in about 48 hours.

5. Enjoy the fun icy decoration until the weather warms up!

PHOTOS: Your Cold Weather Photos in the Triad and Across NC

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

Copyright 2017 WFMY