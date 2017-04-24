What's Closed In My Area Due To Flooding

Dan River at Draper Landing Pic. Chris Burleson (Photo: Custom)

Flooding due to heavy rains is causing some road and park closures across the Piedmont Triad.

The following is a list of closures including roads and parks.

Forsyth County

Salem Lake Trail

Salem Lake Greenway

Bethabara Greenway

Muddy Creek Greenway

Hine and Sarah Lee Soccer Fields

Check for closure updates here: City of Winston-Salem



Davidson County

Hampton Road in the Muddy Creek area

Horseshoe Neck Road past Roy Hartley Road

Rockingham County

Dan Valley Road at Water Street in Madison

River Road between Settle Bridge Road and Belton Road in Stoneville

Stokes County

Moratock Park in Danbury

Areas Near Dan River

Remember to turn around, don't drown!

Over half of all flood-related drownings occur when a vehicle is driven into hazardous floodwater, and less than two feet of water can carry away most vehicles.

If line markings on the road are not visible, do not drive through the water.

Here are links to some of the river gauges in our area:

Haw River

Dan River

Yadkin River

