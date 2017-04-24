What's Closed In My Area Due To Flooding

Flooding due to heavy rains is causing some road and park closures across the Piedmont Triad.
LIVE RADAR: Rain, Rain, and More Rain!
The following is a list of closures including roads and parks.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now.
Forsyth County
- Salem Lake Trail
- Salem Lake Greenway
- Bethabara Greenway
- Muddy Creek Greenway
- Hine and Sarah Lee Soccer Fields
Check for closure updates here: City of Winston-Salem
Davidson County
- Hampton Road in the Muddy Creek area
- Horseshoe Neck Road past Roy Hartley Road
Rockingham County
- Dan Valley Road at Water Street in Madison
- River Road between Settle Bridge Road and Belton Road in Stoneville
Stokes County
- Moratock Park in Danbury
- Areas Near Dan River
Latest Weather Update: Heavy Rain through Tuesday; Flooding Possible
Remember to turn around, don't drown!
Over half of all flood-related drownings occur when a vehicle is driven into hazardous floodwater, and less than two feet of water can carry away most vehicles.
Read: Wilkes Co. Man Rescued From Flood Waters
If line markings on the road are not visible, do not drive through the water.
Here are links to some of the river gauges in our area:
© 2017 WFMY-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs