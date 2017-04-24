WFMY
What's Closed In My Area Due To Flooding

Flooding Around The Triad

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 4:57 PM. EDT April 24, 2017

Flooding due to heavy rains is causing some road and park closures across the Piedmont Triad.

LIVE RADAR: Rain, Rain, and More Rain!

The following is a list of closures including roads and parks. 

Forsyth County

  • Salem Lake Trail
  • Salem Lake Greenway
  • Bethabara Greenway
  • Muddy Creek Greenway
  • Hine and Sarah Lee Soccer Fields

Check for closure updates here: City of Winston-Salem
 

Davidson County

  • Hampton Road in the Muddy Creek area
  • Horseshoe Neck Road past Roy Hartley Road

Rockingham County

  • Dan Valley Road at Water Street in Madison
  • River Road between Settle Bridge Road and Belton Road in Stoneville

Stokes County

  • Moratock Park in Danbury
  • Areas Near Dan River

Latest Weather Update: Heavy Rain through Tuesday; Flooding Possible

Remember to turn around, don't drown!

Over half of all flood-related drownings occur when a vehicle is driven into hazardous floodwater, and less than two feet of water can carry away most vehicles.

Read: Wilkes Co. Man Rescued From Flood Waters

If line markings on the road are not visible, do not drive through the water.

Here are links to some of the river gauges in our area:

Haw River

Dan River

Yadkin River

 

© 2017 WFMY-TV


