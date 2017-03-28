White Creek Fire Now 100-Percent Contained; 5,500 Acres Charred

White Creek Fire (Photo: Custom)

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. -- Firefighters now have the White Creek fire in Burke County 100 percent contained.

The fire had been burning near the Linville Gorge.

The U.S. Forest Service says the fire charred more than 55 hundred acres.





#WhiteCreekFire is now 100% contained near the Linville Gorge. No injuries or structures were damaged. Rain helped get it controlled. @wfmy pic.twitter.com/qWfn9zn88U — Tim Buckley (@TimBuckleyWX) March 28, 2017

Firefighters used a technique called indirect suppression that involves setting up fire lines back from the fire and combining them with natural barriers and roads to contain the flames.

The closure that affected parts of the Linville Gorge has been lifted.

It's believed a lightning strike sparked the wildfire.

Copyright 2017 WFMY