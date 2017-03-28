White Creek Fire Now 100-Percent Contained; 5,500 Acres Charred

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. -- Firefighters now have the White Creek fire in Burke County 100 percent contained.
The fire had been burning near the Linville Gorge.
The U.S. Forest Service says the fire charred more than 55 hundred acres.
Firefighters used a technique called indirect suppression that involves setting up fire lines back from the fire and combining them with natural barriers and roads to contain the flames.
The closure that affected parts of the Linville Gorge has been lifted.
It's believed a lightning strike sparked the wildfire.
