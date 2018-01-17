Winter Storm Blog: Emergency Updates

Snow plows, DOT trucks hit the Piedmont Triad

The Piedmont Triad could see several inches of snow. The snow will make for dangerous travel conditions across the state. WFMY News 2 will be keeping this weather blog updated with the latest information.

WEDNESDAY

NC EMERGENCY OPERATIONS UPDATE

North Carolina remains under a State of Emergency. Gov. Roy Cooper said at a news conference in Raleigh, the National Guard remains ready if there are called upon to help with emergency operations.

ROAD WARNING

Road conditions are expected to turn treacherous overnight and into the Thursday morning commute. Gov. Cooper is still warning for people to remain off the roads.

The Highway patrol has responded to about 1,600 automobile crashes and 2,200 calls for service.

TREATING ROADS

Another 16,000 tons of salt have been placed on roadways across the state. 2,100 trucks are working across the state to treat and clear the roads.

POWER OUTAGES

Gov. Roy Cooper said in a news conference the state has had 30,000 outages across the state due to the winter storm.

Widespread power outages reported in Randolph, Moore, Montgomery, Chatham and Alamance Counties. Because of the extremely cold temperatures, REMC has secured additional crews from neighboring co-ops and contractors to assist in restoring outages.

If your electric service is provided by Randolph Electric Membership Corporation and you experience a power problem or outage, call 1-877-REMC-OFF (1-877-736-2633). Members may also view outage updates at www.RandolphEMC.com by clicking on the "Outage Map" link located in the upper right-hand side of the screen.

Reporting power outages

SCHOOL CLOSINGS

Some school closings for Thursday have already been announced. Check our closings and delays page for the latest.

DEATHS

At least 10 people have died from weather-related causes as this winter weather crosses the South.

VEHICLE CRASHES

A pair of tractor-trailers were stopped on I-40, causing a delay near Alamance Crossing in Alamance County.

98 wrecks were reported in Forsyth County and 70 wrecks were reported in Davidson County. Rockingham County reported about 20 accidents.

Guilford County Metro reports a few more car wrecks than normal. The most hazardous areas include I-40, US 22, I-85. There were 22 wrecks called in as of 6 a.m.

The roads are dangerous pretty much everywhere: Here's some clips of our crew traveling throughout the area.

Dangerous driving conditions on Hwy 29 between Greensboro and Rockingham County. Visibility very low and getting worse. @WFMY #SnowOn2 pic.twitter.com/e9m5KuYPvj — Ben Powell (@benpowelltv) January 17, 2018

Road conditions are bad. This is Bridford Parkway and then Big Tree Way in Greensboro. Even with brine, it’s sticking. Don’t drive. @WFMY #SnowOn2 pic.twitter.com/3YCStJVHFu — Maddie Gardner (@Maddie_Gardner) January 17, 2018

WINTER STORM UPDATE

Gov. Roy Cooper gives an update: Highway Patrol has responded to more than 500 crashes across the state.

DANGEROUS ROADS

The Rockingham County Sheriff tweets that roads are dangerous.

Road conditions are dangerous. Please stay off the roads unless you absolutely have to travel. — RockinghamCoSheriff (@rockcosheriff) January 17, 2018

A salt truck helps clear a path in Burlington. Follow Erica Stapleton (@EricaReportsAll) for Alamance County coverage.

The Highway Patrol reports that all Triad counties are experiencing wrecks.

The town of Burlington is beginning to salt the primary and secondary roads. Burlington Tuesday sanitation routes will be picked up Thursday. Thursday/Friday sanitation routes will be picked up Friday.

Looks like it's finally starting to come down!

Kandace Redd (@KandaceReddTV) is in Winston-Salem and Maddie Gardner (@Maddie_Gardner) is in Greensboro where it's really snowing! Follow them on Twitter for coverage!

Let the wet snowy weather begin ! @WFMY is in @CityofWS . Here's a look at some small wet flakes falling from the sky. Snow perhaps? @EdMatthews2 It's not sticking to the ground, at least not yet ! #SnowOn2 pic.twitter.com/OLpj7kKDPU — kandacereddtv (@KandaceReddTV) January 17, 2018

Sn❄️w yeah! First flakes in Greensboro. I’m on #SnowWatch all morning. Help me out and let me know what you’re seeing! Use #SnowOn2 @WFMY pic.twitter.com/NaHOiUcxHc — Maddie Gardner (@Maddie_Gardner) January 17, 2018

WINTER STORM WARNING

A winter storm warning is in effect for much of the Piedmont until 9 p.m.

WINTER WEATHER STORM WARMING

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Triad and much of the Piedmont. Patchy snow showers will start to develop overnight, with a steadier snow developing by the morning commute. A few inches of snow will accumulate by lunchtime, with the snow starting to taper off from west to east from 2pm to 6pm.

TUESDAY

STATE OF EMERGENCY

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper declared a State of Emergency on Tuesday. He said declaring a State of Emergency is critical, “This allows us to deploy essential assets for storm response and recovery as needed.”

ABANDONED VEHICLES

Highway Patrol officers will be marking abandoned vehicles across the roadways. They will also check all abandoned vehicles to make sure no one is left inside and in need of help.

QUICK CLEARANCE POLICY

The state is under a Quick Clearance Policy. It will allow road crews to swiftly clear roads by pushing any vehicles that impede traffic to the shoulder of the highway to make sure the roadway is clear.

AHEAD OF THE STORM

More than 1,200 crews have been involved in road preparations using more than a million gallons of brine on the roadways.

PRICE GOUGING LAW

The price gouging law prohibits overcharging in a time of crisis. North Carolinians who spot potential gas price gouging may report it to the North Carolina Attorney General’s Office at ncdoj.gov or 1-877-5-NO-SCAM.

ROAD CONDITIONS

Regardless to how much snow we see, the impacts will remain the same. Deteriorating road conditions with a nasty morning commute. Roads will stay rough throughout Wednesday afternoon. Main roads could improve, but side streets will stay rough on Thursday.

GREENSBORO ROAD CREWS

The City of Greensboro will have about 60 workers with 40 pieces of equipment working 12 hour shifts. Once the snow starts, major interstates like I-40 are the first to be cleared, then come main roads like Gate City Boulevard, and lastly side streets and neighborhoods.

WINSTON-SALEM ROAD CREWS

Roads are already pretreated with brine. Workers will mostly focus clearing bridges and overpasses, plus major roads and those close to hospitals - like Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center downtown.

SNOW PICTURES AND VIDEOS

OTHER

