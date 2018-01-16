Winter Storm Blog: Safety Information, Latest #SnowOn2 Updates

Share your pictures with WFMY News 2!

The Piedmont Triad could see several inches of snow. The snow will make for dangerous travel conditions across the state. WFMY News 2 will be keeping this weather blog updated with the latest information.

WEDNESDAY

WINTER WEATHER STORM WARMING

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Triad and much of the Piedmont. Patchy snow showers will start to develop overnight, with a steadier snow developing by the morning commute. A few inches of snow will accumulate by lunchtime, with the snow starting to taper off from west to east from 2pm to 6pm.

STATE OF EMERGENCY

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper declared a State of Emergency on Tuesday. He said declaring a State of Emergency is critical, “This allows us to deploy essential assets for storm response and recovery as needed.”

ABANDONED VEHICLES

Highway Patrol officers will be marking abandoned vehicles across the roadways. They will also check all abandoned vehicles to make sure no one is left inside and in need of help.

QUICK CLEARANCE POLICY

The state is under a Quick Clearance Policy. It will allow road crews to swiftly clear roads by pushing any vehicles that impede traffic to the shoulder of the highway to make sure the roadway is clear.

AHEAD OF THE STORM

More than 1,200 crews have been involved in road preparations using more than a million gallons of brine on the roadways.

PRICE GOUGING LAW

The price gouging law prohibits overcharging in a time of crisis. North Carolinians who spot potential gas price gouging may report it to the North Carolina Attorney General’s Office at ncdoj.gov or 1-877-5-NO-SCAM.

ROAD CONDITIONS

Regardless to how much snow we see, the impacts will remain the same. Deteriorating road conditions with a nasty morning commute. Roads will stay rough throughout Wednesday afternoon. Main roads could improve, but side streets will stay rough on Thursday.

GREENSBORO ROAD CREWS

The City of Greensboro will have about 60 workers with 40 pieces of equipment working 12 hour shifts. Once the snow starts, major interstates like I-40 are the first to be cleared, then come main roads like Gate City Boulevard, and lastly side streets and neighborhoods.

WINSTON-SALEM ROAD CREWS

Roads are already pretreated with brine. Workers will mostly focus clearing bridges and overpasses, plus major roads and those close to hospitals - like Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center downtown.

OTHER

