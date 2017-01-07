Winter Storm: WFMY News 2 Team Coverage Across The Triad

PIEDMONT TRIAD -- The Piedmont Triad is waking up to its first major snowfall of the season!

Snow to Continue Through Midday Saturday

We have crews across the Triad tracking road conditions Saturday morning.

Ben Powell is in Greensboro. Snow plow trucks have plowed half of Cone Boulevard near Highway 29, but the majority of the roads are covered in snow.





Lauren Melvin is in Winston-Salem where a water main break on Polo Road and Long Drive is expected to cause even more dangerous, icy conditions.

Jessica Mensch is in Asheboro. Interstate 74 is relatively clear of snow but there is a lot of ice. She's seen some cars stuck on I-85 and law enforcement helping drivers.





Erica Stapleton is in Burlington. A large brigade of plow trucks were lined up along I-40 east this morning - ready to go.

A whole line of plows ready to go as we head onto I-40 E. These are the only vehicles we've seen out so far @WFMY #SnowOn2 pic.twitter.com/CgpKR7YrRq — Erica Stapleton (@EricaReportsAll) January 7, 2017

