Wintry Mix Possible Sunday AM, WFMY News 2 Weather Team Is Watching

WFMY News 2 Weather (Photo: WFMY)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Wintry Precipitation is possible this weekend, but far from a sure thing.

OVERALL: Cold air will be heading our way behind a cold front Saturday morning. At the same time, a fast moving storm system will be streaking across the country from the west, headed our way. By Saturday night, precipitation will start to move into the Carolinas. The temperature profile, not just at the ground, but above the ground, will determine what type(s) of precipitation will fall. That will be determined by the exact track of the low-pressure system, and there will likely be a sharp dividing line somewhere in the Carolinas / Virginia between rain, snow, and a wintry icy mix. The precipitation will continue through midday Sunday as the system pulls away from us.

TIMING: We're looking at Saturday night into midday Sunday for whatever we end up seeing.

PRECIPITATION TYPE:

- Could we see snow? It's possible

- Would there be any ice? That's a possibility too, although a smaller one.

- Could we see all rain? Yes, that's possible too.

- At this time, it's looking more likely that we could see a mix.

- There will likely be a sharp dividing line between rain/mix/snow somewhere over NC/VA*

HOW MUCH:

- Impossible to say at this time.

- There's potential for a significant winter event in the Carolinas, Virginia, but that's far from a sure thing right now.

WHAT WE’LL BE TRACKING:

- How much cold air gets here before the storm.

- The exact track of the low-pressure system.

- Whether or not we could have any icy mix as well.

KEEP IN MIND:

- We are several days away, and computer models will change 4,000 times. It's not a good idea to get worked up if you see people sharing these models. They're just a guide, and are unreliable at this stage.

- Your generic weather apps won't help you right now. Just know that there's potential Sat PM - Sun AM.

- Winter weather can, and does, happen in March.

INTERESTING POINTS:

- If we were to see any snow, ice accumulation I have some concern about the trees. We have some leaves, buds, blossoms, that add extra weight and could make it easier for branches to snap.

- Ground temperatures will be warm, likely in the 40s as the storm begins. This would make it more difficult for what we end up seeing to stick, at least initially.

- Whatever we might see wouldn't stick around long. The sun is strong in March and we'll likely be warmer Monday and Tuesday afterward.

Copyright 2017 WFMY