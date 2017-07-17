NC Marine Dies After Being Struck By Lightning

Corp. Skyler James, a tilt-rotor mechanic assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 261, Marine Aircraft Group 26. Pic. WNCT (Photo: Custom)

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Marine stationed aboard Marine Corps Air Station New River died after being struck by lightning while working on an MV-22 Osprey aircraft on July 11, according to the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing.

Corp. Skyler James, a tilt-rotor mechanic assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 261, Marine Aircraft Group 26, and another Marine were struck by lightning while working on the aircraft.

Following the incident, they were taken to Camp Lejeune Naval Hospital where they were evaluated for serious injuries.

The other Marine was released, while James was transported to UNC Health Center for further treatment.

Following several days of treatment and evaluation, James was declared dead.

The Marines were exiting the flight line at the time of the incident as a “lightning within 5 miles” notification was declared just prior, according to a news release from the United States Marine Corps.

As part of standard operating procedure at 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, squadrons receive regular weather updates for their area and are required to remove personnel from flight-line activity when lightning is within 5 miles or presents a significant risk, the release said.

“Cpl. Skyler James was a hard working Marine full of work ethic, ability, and drive,” said Lt. Col. Stephen Pirrotta, commanding officer of VMM-261. “He was quick to smile and ready to accept any maintenance challenge on the flight line with a demeanor that allowed for easy interaction between his peers and superiors, alike. This was a tragic accident. Corporal James will be sorely missed by the Raging Bulls. His family is in our thoughts and prayers.”

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wfmy.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

James, of Sonoma, California, joined the Marine Corps in March 2014 and was promoted to corporal in Oct 2016. His awards include the Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal; Sea Service Deployment ribbon; Global War on Terrorism Service Medal; and National Defense Service Medal.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.