Nice Weather Early This Week

We enjoyed a taste of early fall over the weekend, and the nice weather will continue into the work week. High pressure over the Eastern U.S. will control Piedmont weather for much of the week ahead. The weather will stay mostly sunny with relatively low humidity Monday. After a cool morning with lows in the 50s and low 60s, we'll warm up into the mid 80s, which is cooler than average for this time of the year.









Temperatures and humidity will begin to climb as we head deeper into the work week. By Wednesday and Thursday, highs will once again reach the upper 80s to low 90s. Rain chances will pop up again starting on Friday ahead of an approaching cold front, with even better chances for rain on Saturday.

