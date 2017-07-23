Not As Hot This Week

GREENSBORO, NC ----

After a stretch of days with highs in the upper 90s, relief from the heat is on the way! The strong ridge of high pressure that has produced the heat wave will weaken and shift southward in the new week leading to a better chance of showers and storms and lower temperatures.

Monday, will be hot & humid with highs in the low to mid 90s. The heat index will still be high during the mid afternoon hours, but not as bad as it was over the weekend. (upper 90s to low 100s compared to 105-110°).





High temperatures will be in the upper 80’s in most locations Tuesday through Thursday. We will also see a a chance of a few storms each afternoon through the week as a cold front approaches and becomes stationary over the region. A few of the storms could be strong to borderline severe, with gusty wind as the main threat.





