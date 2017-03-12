Rain, Winter Mix Possible Monday Night

Greensboro, NC-- Another system will head our way Monday night. Most of what we see will be rain, but we need to watch this carefully.

Rain will be falling Monday night with temperatures very near the freezing mark. This leaves open the possibility to some mixed precipitation, including freezing rain, in some areas. The Triad should plan on mainly rain, but the Foothills should be prepared for a potential icy mix at times Monday night. The mountains could pick up a little snow.

Tim Buckley will have a complete update on Monday night's weather event tonight on WFMY NEWS 2

Follow Chief Meteorologist Tim Buckley on Facebook

Copyright 2017 WFMY