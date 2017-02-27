WFMY
Rare Lightning Bolt Strikes Space Needle

A lightning bolt struck the Space Needle Monday afternoon. Video: Space Needle.

Liza Javier, WTSP 10:12 PM. EST February 27, 2017

SEATTLE - February's crazy winter weather continues with a rare lighting strike hitting Seattle's iconic Space Needle Monday afternoon.

Space Needle officials captured the lightning bolt on video and tweeted it:

Mark D. Lim also tweeted another angle of the lightning strike:

After surprise snow in the Seattle area Monday morning, the snow showers returned in the afternoon with wet snow/rain in downtown Seattle and isolated thundershowers in the Greenwood and Green Lake neighborhoods.

Related: What's Next? Rain and snow showers continue overnight

