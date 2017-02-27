Rare Lightning Bolt Strikes Space Needle

Lightning struck the Space Needle Monday afternoon. Photo: The Space Needle.

SEATTLE - February's crazy winter weather continues with a rare lighting strike hitting Seattle's iconic Space Needle Monday afternoon.

Space Needle officials captured the lightning bolt on video and tweeted it:

A rare lightning strike at the Needle! Wild weather blowing through the city - stay safe, Seattle! pic.twitter.com/19bpMs97FO — Space Needle (@space_needle) February 27, 2017

Mark D. Lim also tweeted another angle of the lightning strike:

After surprise snow in the Seattle area Monday morning, the snow showers returned in the afternoon with wet snow/rain in downtown Seattle and isolated thundershowers in the Greenwood and Green Lake neighborhoods.

