Roller Coaster of Temperatures This Week

GREENSBORO, N.C. --- Flip flops, t shirts, jackets, and sweaters will all be good choices of attire at times this week, due to a wild ride of temperatures Monday through Friday.

We'll start Monday very warm, with 60s in most locations. The warm weather won't last long though. A cold front will quickly move through and temperatures will fall most of the day. By late afternoon, we'll see temperatures only in the 40s and low 50s.

Tuesday will be chilly, with highs in the 40s. Then we'll see another surge of warm air move in, leading to highs in the 60s on Wednesday, then the upper 60s to low 70s by Thursday.

