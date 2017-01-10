Schools Work Overtime To Clean Up Winter Storm Mess

WALKERTOWN, NC -- When it comes to canceling schools the roads get a lot of attention but school campuses have to be cleared before students return.

Tuesday maintenance crews from Winston-Salem/Forsyth County shoveled, scraped and salted school grounds. They have 82 sites to clean up and close to 175 workers to manage the work.

"There’s a lot of work that goes in. Our folks have worked until 10 or 11 o’clock the last three nights," Wayne Loflin said. "Then they're back at work the next morning at 7 o'clock."

A five-man team cleared Walkertown High School. Between them they have 129 years of experience. The men didn't just work outside, they also checked to see if the school's heat was working and made sure no pipes burst over the break.

"These guys are super important they’re the unsung heroes behind the scenes that most people don’t realize and people don’t see," Loflin said.

Guilford County Schools had 40 sites left to clear on Tuesday morning. The district has close to 100 workers cleaning up their schools.

