Severe Storms Possible on Sunday

GREENSBORO, NC -- Our sunshine is gone, and a damp and rainy weekend is here. Trouble is, we'll need to watch out for potentially severe weather on Sunday. A series of storms systems will move across the southern U.S. and into the Triad to bring multiple rounds of showers and even thunderstorms through Monday.





Dense fog around into the middle of the day on Saturday. By Saturday afternoon the fog will start to lift as scattered showers move into Triad through the evening. Periods of moderate to heavy rain will be possible as the showers work there way across the area from southwest to northeast.

The rain Saturday evening will move out and give way to mostly cloudy and mainly dry conditions for much of the overnight hours.

Another round of showers will be possible through Sunday morning. These scattered showers will be the leftovers of severe storms that will have been dissipating through the night as they tracked northeast out Georgia and South Carolina.

By Sunday afternoon more showers and even possible thunderstorms will track across North Carolina into the evening. This area of showers and thunderstorms will have a significant chance of producing strong to severe weather. The threat for severe storms will be higher south and east of the Triad, but everybody needs to be on guard for severe storms. Damaging winds will be the main thing to watch out for on Sunday, but hail, and even a few isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out.





Any threat for strong or severe weather will dissipate through Sunday evening and give way to just the chance of scattered showers into the day on Monday.

Even though there will be a chance of scattered showers and possibly thunderstorms through Monday temperatures will remain well above average. High temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will be in the middle 60s and then cool into the mid-upper 50s on Monday.

