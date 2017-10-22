Severe Storms, Tornadoes Possible Monday Evening

GREENSBORO, NC -- We'll need to be weather aware on Monday. Severe thunderstorms could strike during the evening hours, bringing damaging winds. There's even a low possibility of a few tornadoes in North Carolina.

The WFMY News 2 Weather Team is tracking a cold front moving eastward across the deep south. On Monday, it will be moving into the Carolinas. This front will be packing a punch, delivering a big change from warm and muggy air to cooler fall air.

The main threats we'll be tracking will be the opportunity for gusty, damaging winds Monday afternoon and evening. However, there is some potential for rotating thunderstorms, which can mean a few tornadoes could happen across the state as well, including in the Piedmont. Localized flooding in heavy rain bands can't be ruled out either.

The question remains just how strong will the thunderstorms be as the front moves into the Carolinas. One of the big questions will be how warm and muggy will our air be before the front arrives. More sunshine would make for a warmer day, whereas more clouds would keep us cooler, and leave it harder for storms to form.

Either way, the timing on this system will be from the late afternoon through the late evening, essentially 4 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Keep it with the WFMY News 2 Weather Team for updates as the storm moves in. We'll be on top of it, and pass along any warnings as they are issued.

