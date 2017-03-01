Severe Weather Ends, Cooler Air Moves In

GREENSBORO, NC -- A band of showers and storms moved across the state today producing damaging winds, hail, heavy rain and frequent lightning.

The storms started to roll into the foothills around 3:00 pm and gradually marched east. By the time they arrived in the Triad there were embedded cells within the larger line of storms that produced large amounts of hail, but fortunately there was not any damage reported. Heavy rain also accompanied the storms where 0.81" of rain was recorded at The Piedmont Triad International Airport.

Cooler and drier air will move into the Triad by Thursday morning as the cold front associated with all of Wednesday's storms moves to the east. A northwesterly wind will drop temperatures Thursday morning into the middle 40s and only allow them to warm into the upper 50s to near 60 Thursday afternoon.

