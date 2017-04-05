Severe Weather Safety Guide

WFMY News 2 wants to make sure you stay safe and on top of the latest weather alerts as we're expecting severe weather.
There are a few things you should do now to prepare.
Latest WFMY News 2 Weather Updates: Weather Alerts
Charge Up Your Tech Devices: With severe weather, there's always the possibility of power outages. Plan ahead and get your phones, laptops, and tablets charged up now. The more options you have when the power goes out, the longer you'll be able to keep in touch.
Emergency Contacts: Program all your emergency contact numbers and email addresses into your mobile phone. It's important to include the police department, fire station and hospital, as well as family members.
Download WFMY News 2 Apps: If your power or cable goes out, you'll still be able to connect online. Download the WFMY News 2 App for live streaming video, updated weather forecasts, and reports from our field crews.
Be sure to check the county where you live and work, so you'll get alerts in your area. Consider leaving your phone near your bed so you'll be able to hear alerts headed for you overnight.
Sign up for WFMY News 2 Breaking E-mail Newsletters
Twitter vs. Facebook: Don't depend solely on Facebook to deliver timely weather alerts. Facebook uses an algorithm to determine what shows up in your newsfeed. Every post does not show up in your feed even if you've liked a page. You will miss important posts if you only depend on seeing them through Facebook. Twitter, on the other hand, will show every single post from a source you're following. Be sure to double-check time stamps on tweets and posts. People will often share information about weather warnings even after they've expired.
Join the WFMY News 2 Team: When it's safe (and ONLY when it's safe!), your reports help us see what's happening in every corner of our coverage area. Send photos and videos to myphotos@wfmy.com or news@wfmy.com
You can also upload your pictures using the WFMY News 2 App.
Also post pictures on the WFMY News 2's Facebook page plus like the page for updates and tag us on your Twitter Post @WFMY using #WFMYWX
Follow Us on Twitter
@WFMYWeather
@WFMY
@TimBuckleyWx
@EdMatthews2
@EricChilton
Other Twitter Handles to Follow for emergency updates:
@NCEmergency
@NCPublicSafety
@ReadyGov
@FEMA
Tornado Safety
In the case of a tornado warning, here are some tips for staying safe depending on where you are when the storm hits.
House/Stand-alone building:
- Get to the lowest level possible
- Go to an area with as many walls between you as possible
- Get in a bathtub or interior closet
Mobile Home:
- Get out of the mobile home and get in a sturdy building if possible
- Get out of the mobile home and hunker in a ditch
- If no ditch or building is nearby, plan ahead and get to a sturdy building ahead of time.
Apartment:
- Get to the lowest level (go to a neighbor's apartment on the first floor)
- Regardless of what floor you're on, get in a bathtub or interior closet
- If you are on a higher level and can't get to a lower apartment, hunker down in the breezeway of the apartment building
Car:
- If possible, pull over, park, get inside a building and out of the storm
- If you have to stay in your car, try to find a ditch to park in and use your emergency break
- DO NOT park under a bridge or overpass
Miscellaneous Tips for Keeping Safe in a Tornado:
- Cover yourself with a mattress, sleeping bags, or pillows
- Wear a helmet to protect your head
- Hunker down as much as possible
Power Line Safety
Safety Stay away from power lines that have fallen or are sagging during a winter storm. Consider all lines energized as well as trees or limbs in contact with lines. Report downed power lines to your local power company and to your police department.
If a power line falls across a car that you're in, stay in the car. If you MUST get out of the car due to a fire or other immediate life-threatening situation, do your best to jump clear of the car and land on both feet. Be sure that no part of your body is touching the car when your feet touch the ground.
Reporting Power Outages
Duke Energy: 1-800-POWERON, 1-800-769-3766 Customers may also report an outage or view current outages online
Duke Energy Progress: 1-800-419-6356
NC Electrical Cooperatives: 1-888-411-7870
Energy United: 1-800-386-4833
Randolph Electric: 1-877-736-2633
Piedmont Electric: 1-800-449-2667
Surry-Yadkin Electric: 336-356-8241
City of Lexington Electric: 336-248-2337
City of High Point Electric: 336-883-3111
Severe Weather Radio
A severe weather radio can mean the difference between life and death in a storm. They're rather inexpensive, most around $30-$40.
Do you know how to program a Midland Weather Alert Radio?
If not, WFMY News 2's Chad Silber put together an step-by-step tutorial to make sure you're prepared in the case of severe weather.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs