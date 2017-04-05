Severe Weather Safety Guide

Share This Story

WFMY News 2 wants to make sure you stay safe and on top of the latest weather alerts as we're expecting severe weather.

There are a few things you should do now to prepare.

Latest WFMY News 2 Weather Updates: Weather Alerts

Charge Up Your Tech Devices: With severe weather, there's always the possibility of power outages. Plan ahead and get your phones, laptops, and tablets charged up now. The more options you have when the power goes out, the longer you'll be able to keep in touch.

Emergency Contacts: Program all your emergency contact numbers and email addresses into your mobile phone. It's important to include the police department, fire station and hospital, as well as family members.

Download WFMY News 2 Apps: If your power or cable goes out, you'll still be able to connect online. Download the WFMY News 2 App for live streaming video, updated weather forecasts, and reports from our field crews.

For Apple Devices

For Android Devices

Be sure to check the county where you live and work, so you'll get alerts in your area. Consider leaving your phone near your bed so you'll be able to hear alerts headed for you overnight.



Twitter vs. Facebook: Don't depend solely on Facebook to deliver timely weather alerts. Facebook uses an algorithm to determine what shows up in your newsfeed. Every post does not show up in your feed even if you've liked a page. You will miss important posts if you only depend on seeing them through Facebook. Twitter, on the other hand, will show every single post from a source you're following. Be sure to double-check time stamps on tweets and posts. People will often share information about weather warnings even after they've expired.

When it's safe (and ONLY when it's safe!), your reports help us see what's happening in every corner of our coverage area.

You can also upload your pictures using the WFMY News 2 App.

Also post pictures on the WFMY News 2's Facebook page plus like the page for updates and tag us on your Twitter Post @WFMY using #WFMYWX

Follow Us on Twitter

@WFMYWeather

@WFMY

@TimBuckleyWx

@EdMatthews2

@EricChilton

Other Twitter Handles to Follow for emergency updates:

@NCEmergency

@NCPublicSafety

@ReadyGov

@FEMA

#ncwx Tweets

Tornado Safety

In the case of a tornado warning, here are some tips for staying safe depending on where you are when the storm hits.

House/Stand-alone building:

Get to the lowest level possible

Go to an area with as many walls between you as possible

Get in a bathtub or interior closet

Mobile Home:

Get out of the mobile home and get in a sturdy building if possible

Get out of the mobile home and hunker in a ditch

If no ditch or building is nearby, plan ahead and get to a sturdy building ahead of time.

Apartment:

Get to the lowest level (go to a neighbor's apartment on the first floor)

Regardless of what floor you're on, get in a bathtub or interior closet

If you are on a higher level and can't get to a lower apartment, hunker down in the breezeway of the apartment building

Car:

If possible, pull over, park, get inside a building and out of the storm

If you have to stay in your car, try to find a ditch to park in and use your emergency break

DO NOT park under a bridge or overpass

Miscellaneous Tips for Keeping Safe in a Tornado:

Cover yourself with a mattress, sleeping bags, or pillows

Wear a helmet to protect your head

Hunker down as much as possible

Power Line Safety

Safety Stay away from power lines that have fallen or are sagging during a winter storm. Consider all lines energized as well as trees or limbs in contact with lines. Report downed power lines to your local power company and to your police department.

If a power line falls across a car that you're in, stay in the car. If you MUST get out of the car due to a fire or other immediate life-threatening situation, do your best to jump clear of the car and land on both feet. Be sure that no part of your body is touching the car when your feet touch the ground.

Reporting Power Outages

Duke Energy: 1-800-POWERON, 1-800-769-3766 Customers may also report an outage or view current outages online

Duke Energy Progress: 1-800-419-6356

NC Electrical Cooperatives: 1-888-411-7870

Energy United: 1-800-386-4833

Randolph Electric: 1-877-736-2633

Piedmont Electric: 1-800-449-2667

Surry-Yadkin Electric: 336-356-8241

City of Lexington Electric: 336-248-2337

City of High Point Electric: 336-883-3111

Severe Weather Radio

A severe weather radio can mean the difference between life and death in a storm. They're rather inexpensive, most around $30-$40.

Weather Radio

Do you know how to program a Midland Weather Alert Radio?

If not, WFMY News 2's Chad Silber put together an step-by-step tutorial to make sure you're prepared in the case of severe weather.