Slick Roads Remain Throughout The Triad

FORSYTH COUNTY, NC -- As the snow melts ice forms on streets throughout the Triad. In downtown Winston-Salem road crews are working around the clock to make sure roads are clear but now it's a waiting game.

Workers finished the main roads around 5:00 Saturday night. Now they'll move on to secondary streets and neighborhoods. Even though they've scraped most of of the roads the snow and ice that melted during the day will refreeze overnight. That creates black ice and dangerous road conditions.

Winston-Salem has close to 30 trucks out on the roads scraping and salting. They are working 12-hour shifts to make sure every second of the day is covered.

"Then we want mother nature to do its part and that means warming the temperatures up so we can start to take advantage of some of the melting that’s going to take place," Randy Britton, assistant director of transportation said.

Britton said his main concern now is clearing residential areas and keeping drivers off of the roads.





"The cold temperatures tonight because anything that’s there is going harden, going to create ice patches and that of course makes it more difficult to get off the pavement so that people can drive up and down the roads safely," he said.

The city brined the roads on Wednesday. The saltwater mixture helped prevent snow from sticking. Now plowing and salting will help remove and melt the snow making it easier to clear the streets but that doesn't mean they're ready to drive on.

"Really think if it’s really necessary to get out and drive on the roads. Even though we feel good about what we’ve done with the main arteries there are still icy patches out there," Britton said.

Since 10:00 Saturday night NC Highway Patrol had responded to 119 crashes in the Forsyth Country region. With black ice settling in overnight they're expecting more tomorrow.

Copyright 2016 WFMY