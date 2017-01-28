Small Chance For A Flurry Sunday Evening

GREENSBORO, NC -- Temperatures across the Triad have become a little more winter-like after the unseasonably warm weather over the last couple of weeks. While there aren't any significant chances for winter weather in the foreseeable future the Triad could see a few snow flurries Sunday evening.

A weak and relatively dry system will drop through the Midwestern states and move through North Carolina on Sunday. The Triad will start with mostly sunny skies on Sunday, but as the system approaches cloud cover will begin to increase through early afternoon. During this time temperatures will gradually warm from the upper 20s Sunday morning into the upper 40s Sunday afternoon.

As this weak disturbance moves from west to east across the state it will produce widespread snow showers in the mountains where 2-4 inches of snow will be possible by midday Monday. Some of the higher elevations above 3,500 feet could pick up a total of around 5".





With most of the precipitation falling over the mountains there won't be much moisture left by the time the system moves through the Triad. That said, a few isolated flurries or sprinkles will be possible after 5pm Sunday afternoon.

The NW flow will bring a weak & relative dry system Sunday that will produce snow in the mountains & iso. sprinkles/flurries in the Triad. pic.twitter.com/NNnpS0jvDP — Grant Gilmore (@grant_gilmore) January 29, 2017

Temperatures earlier on Sunday evening will be warm enough to where some of the snow may melt into just light rain, but later into the evening any lingering precipitation will more likely fall as snow.





All of that said the chance of any precipitation is relatively small and will only be possible through around 1-2 am Monday. Snow accumulations are not expected in the the Triad, but the western foothills could see a very light dusting through Monday morning.

Stay with WFMY News 2 and WFMYNews2.com for the most up to day forecast.

(© 2017 WFMY)