Snow Threat For Coastal, Eastern NC

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for much of eastern North Carolina.

The watch is in effect for Wednesday, and forecasters say areas east of Interstate 95 will see measurable snowfall.

A statement from the weather service office in Raleigh said the heaviest snow will fall between 9 p.m. and midnight Wednesday.



The forecast says up to 3 inches (7 cm) of snow is possible along and east of a line from Scotland Neck to Rocky Mount to Goldsboro. However, forecasters also painted a worst-case scenario which has light precipitation falling as far west as Greensboro and Albemarle.



Once the snow stops, forecasters are warning of ice on streets and highways in eastern North Carolina.

As far as the Piedmont is concerned, at this point the chance of measurable snow is very, very low. Most of the precipitation will stay well to our east. Also, the air is so dry that if any precipitation falls here, most of it won't make it to the ground.

Keep in mind:

1) A small change in track could lead to big changes in impacts. If the system moves even 50 miles to the west than expected, we'll see a better chance of flakes. If it tracks more to the east, we won't have a shot of seeing any flurries.

2) A forecast is a snapshot in time. Things can change. It's constantly evolving as we get more data and we get closer to an event. So stay tuned to forecasts over the next day for any changes.

COLD AIR

One thing is for sure, we are in for more very cold air as we go through the rest of the day into the weekend. Highs and lows will remain well below our 30 year climatological averages for this time of the year.

© 2018 Associated Press