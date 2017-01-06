Snow To Continue Through Saturday Afternoon

GREENSBORO, NC -- Our first winter storm of the season is here, and it continues through lunchtime Saturday. WFMY News 2 meteorologists say most of the Triad area will see 4 to 6 inches of snow, with up to 6 to 8 inches in sports to the east, and slightly lower totals to the west.

Today will begin dry, and mostly cloudy. We'll see the potential for snow, or a brief rain / snow mix to begin during the evening. There is some chance that we could see it move in slightly earlier, impacting the evening commute, but that's not expected at this time.





Once snow begins, it will continue to fall through the overnight hours and into Saturday morning. Travel conditions will be hazardous beginning late Friday evening, and stay hazardous all the way through Saturday, even after the snow ends midday. Cold air will keep snow on the ground, and roads that aren't plowed will remain in rough shape for days.

Snow totals will vary from town to town, but the Triad area should plan on about 4" to 6" through the storm. Areas south and east, Guilford Co, Randolph Co, Alamance Co, Chatham Co will have a better chance to see higher totals of 6" to " or even more. Areas to the north and west will see lower amounts of 2" to 4".

Temperatures will stay bitter cold through the rest of the weekend, meaning that whatever snow we do see will stick around on the roadways for a while longer.

