So Much Rain Fell in Houston, the Weather Service Had to Make New Map Colors

Maps from the National Weather Service. (Photo: National Weather Service)

The images and stories coming from Houston and its surrounding areas as a result of Harvey have been truly shocking.

What began as Hurricane Harvey slammed into the coast of Texas over the weekend. Cities like Corpus Christi, Rockport and Aransas Pass were positively devastated.

Although Harvey was downgraded to a tropical storm, that was hardly any relief to the residents of coastal cities and the metropolitan area of Houston.

Since Sunday, the storm has parked itself over the region, pounding residents with historic rainfall amounts.

Rainfall so historic, in fact, the National Weather Service has had to update their color maps to measure rainfall: they simply didn't have an existing color to visualize just how much rain has fallen.

Incredible.

#Harvey in perspective. So much rain has fallen, we've had to update the color charts on our graphics in order to effectively map it. pic.twitter.com/Su7x2K1uuz — NWS (@NWS) August 28, 2017

