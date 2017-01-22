Follow Tim Buckley For Updates On Possible Storms

Tim Buckley tracking possible severe weather. (Photo: WFMY)

PIEDMONT TRIAD -- We're tracking possible severe storms heading toward North Carolina this evening.

8:35PM: Live Facebook video talking about storms

8:30 Update: Severe Storms Unlikely 8:30 Update: Severe Storms Unlikely -- Still, we'll see rain overnight and could have some rumbles of thunder with gusty winds. Can't rule out a damaging wind gust or two. Talking about tonight's weather, tomorrow's and the work-week ahead. Posted by Meteorologist Tim Buckley on Sunday, January 22, 2017

8PM: Rain moving into the Triad. No thunder with it right now.

8PM Radar Update: Steady rain moving into the Piedmont. No lightning in this batch right now. Severe weather remains unlikely. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/Y3t4d7qJlB — Tim Buckley (@TimBuckleyWX) January 23, 2017

7PM Update: Severe Weather Looking unlikely

6:45 PM --- At this point, it looks very, very hard for severe thunderstorms to track into the Piedmont given how much... Posted by Meteorologist Tim Buckley on Sunday, January 22, 2017

This was a live Facebook video at 5 p.m. Stay tuned for more live updates.

5PM Sunday Update: Severe Threat Looking Lower for Triad 5PM Sunday Update: Severe Threat Looking Lower for Triad --- Don't let your guard down just yet, but clouds and cool temperatures will make it tough for storms to move into the Triad tonight. Quick update before our 5:30 newscast. I'll be here throughout the night as well. Posted by Meteorologist Tim Buckley on Sunday, January 22, 2017

4pm Radar: Still cool & cloudy over NC. Severe threat remains south. Rain moves in ~ 7pm. Iso severe storm possible. pic.twitter.com/WZsvAG5e9G — Tim Buckley (@TimBuckleyWX) January 22, 2017

