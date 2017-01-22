Follow Tim Buckley For Updates On Possible Storms

PIEDMONT TRIAD -- We're tracking possible severe storms heading toward North Carolina this evening.
WFMY News 2 Meteorologist Tim Buckley is keeping us updated on the storms on social media throughout the evening.
8:35PM: Live Facebook video talking about storms
8PM: Rain moving into the Triad. No thunder with it right now.
7PM Update: Severe Weather Looking unlikely
This was a live Facebook video at 5 p.m. Stay tuned for more live updates.
