Storms Bring Downpour and Downed Trees Across the Triad Area

Tree down on Westdale Ave. in Winston-Salem (Photo: Winston-Salem Fire Dept.)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.-- An afternoon storm loaded with rain and winds rolled into the Triad sparing nothing.

Forsyth County reported trees down, power outages, pea size hail and flash flooding.

There were also reports of trees down in Alamance County.

No injuries have been reported.

