WFMY
Close

Storms Bring Downpour and Downed Trees Across the Triad Area

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 5:58 PM. EDT July 18, 2017

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.-- An afternoon storm loaded with rain and winds rolled into the Triad sparing nothing. 

Forsyth County reported trees down, power outages, pea size hail and flash flooding. 

There were also reports of trees down in Alamance County.

No injuries have been reported. 

WFMY News 2 will update this story throughout the night as reports of damage roll in.

 

Copyright 2017 WFMY


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories