Stormy Start to The Week

GREENSBORO, N.C. ----

The week will start off stormy, then end up warmer and drier. A stationary front located just to our south on Sunday will begin to drift northward over us Monday leading to scattered showers and storms. The scattered rain along with the cloud cover will keep temperatures on Monday below average for this time of year.





The chance of rain will remain elevated on Tuesday. Rain chances will decrease as we head through the rest of the week. Wednesday through Friday, the chance of rain will only be around 20%.

As the rain chances go down, the temperatures will go up. Highs will once again reach the upper 80s to low 90s as we head into the weekend.

