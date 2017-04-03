Strong Storms Possible Late-Day Monday

GREENSBORO, NC -- It will be quiet to start the day on Monday, but by the late afternoon and evening some thunderstorms are likely. Some of those storms could be strong, to even severe, with high winds. Our WFMY News 2 Weather Team is tracking this system.

WFMY News 2 Chief Meteorologist Tim Buckley believes the worst of the storm will affect the area between 3 and 7 p.m.

Nasty storms between 3pm and 7pm, but the latest models have us storm free during the #UNC game. Hopeful. — Tim Buckley (@TimBuckleyWX) April 3, 2017

Monday morning, the southern half of the viewing area was added to the 'slight' risk area for severe weather.

Updated Severe Weather Outlook. Slight Risk area shifted north to cover more of the Triad. pic.twitter.com/jfrvte1EOx — Ed Matthews (@EdMatthews2) April 3, 2017

A strong storm system brought severe weather to Louisiana and much of the Deep South on Sunday, and that same system will track toward the Carolinas by Monday afternoon. As it does, a line of thunderstorms will march our way. This line of storms looks to move into the Piedmont by late afternoon into the early evening hours between 3pm and 7pm.





Even after the first line of storms moves through, we'll continue to have the threat for strong to severe weather overnight. The actual cold front itself won't move into the area until early Tuesday morning, so a few more storms are likely to form until then.

The main risks for the Piedmont are damaging wind gusts within the thunderstorms, but we could also see some large hail at times. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, but this is not likely.

Make sure to stay weather aware Monday afternoon through the overnight hours with a way to receive severe weather warnings if they are issued for your area.

Dry air will move in quickly Tuesday morning, with a very warm day lying ahead. Highs near 80 with partly sunny skies Tuesday afternoon.

