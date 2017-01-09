The Real Reason Why You Don't Have School

GREENSBORO, NC -- Snow is here and school is out, at least for another day.

Sunday night 2 Wants To Know took a look at five bus stops in Greensboro and three of them were passable. Monday afternoon we visited the same stops and only one seemed okay to drive a school bus on.

All of the snow that melts during the day refreezes overnight and makes road conditions worse. All of the bus stops in the district have to be passable for school to resume.

Jeff Harris, director of transportation at Guilford County Schools, says he's not sure how long it will be until students go back. He checks the roads regularly during winter weather to see what's safe.

"With Guilford county being 658 square miles, I mean it’s a huge district and our buses travel 60 thousand miles a day so they’re everywhere," he said. "They’re not just on our main streets, they’re on our secondary streets, they’re on our rural and neighborhood roads."





Will Foster and his son, Lamar, live on Marion Street, right next to Lamar's bus stop. They ventured out on the icy roads for the first time on Monday. The two could barely walk on the slick street and their car got stuck before it turned onto the main road.

"I definitely don’t think the bus is going to come down through here because it’s all ice," Foster said.

Harris says a small patch of ice on a flat road won't keep kids home but if large sheet of ice covering both sides of a street will.

"It’s very difficult for a bus to navigate the roads. Because we don’t experience snow or ice very often in Guilford County we don’t have buses equipped with chains or snow tires," Harris said.

For the school district, it's all about keep students and staff safe.

"Days can be made up," he said. "We want to make sure that within our control that everyone is as safe as possible."

