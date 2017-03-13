Thrillist Ranks Michigan 2nd for Worst Winters in America

Winter, Grand Haven Lighthouse - stock image. (Photo: iStock)

Topped only by Minnesota, Michigan has been ranked second for most miserable winters in the U.S. That's according to Thrillist Media Group.

Thrillist has already named Michigan the No. 1 state in America -- so the website obviously knows what it's talking about when it comes to just about everything.

Following Michigan on the list is Alaska, North Dakota and Maine rounding out the top five.

So why does Michigan have the No. 2 most miserable winter? Do you even have to ask if you've ever dealt with a Michigan winter?

Guest writer and Thrillist deputy editor Bison Messink humors us with an explanation (some colorful language, reader discretion advised):

Winter in Michigan begins well before Thanksgiving and stretches far past Easter, which makes for four-to-six wearisome months of always-gray, always-cold, always-drizzly, but-rarely-snowy-in-a-good-way misery. Some other states may see colder temps or more snow, but Michigan winters are unrivaled for their utter lack of sunshine. The ceaseless cloud cover begins in October, and envelopes the state in a daily sense of gloom that only worsens when the apathetic sun slouches below the horizon at quarter-to-five.

For the Michigander, this is winter: you leave work at 5 or 6, already in the dead of night, and fight your way down 94 or 96 or 75 or whatever Godforsaken stretch of highway. You can't even tell if it is drizzling rain or snow, because the brown salt sludge that sprays up off the road coats your windshield more completely than anything that falls from the sky. Overnight, the road freezes. In the morning you wake up and it is still dark. You scrape off your car, then get stuck in traffic as the cars ahead of you gawk at the SUV that has slid into the ditch. You actually look forward to a proper snowfall, just to cover the dirt. Even then, you do not go skiing, because there are no hills.

You do not look forward to outdoor winter recreation because there is none. You might go bowling. You probably put on weight. If you are lucky you might have a snowmobile, but it's a pain in the ass to get out. More likely your asshole neighbor has one, and it is loud. In early April you convince yourself it is spring because it is Tigers Opening Day. You overpay for tickets to the game, tell yourself 45 degrees isn't that cold, and cheer when the sun peeks out at the end of the fourth inning. That is the light at the end of the tunnel. Winter in Michigan is a miserable, miserable time.Minnesota was ranked the worst based on snowfall totals and below freezing temperatures.

To read the full explanation and see where other states stacked up, click here.

The Detroit Free Press contributed to this report.

