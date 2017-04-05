Tornado Safety Tips: What You Need To Know To Be As Safe As Possible

NC Tornadoes (Photo: Custom)

The Piedmont Triad is at risk for severe weather, including the possibility of tornadoes. Here's some safety tips, that could keep you and your family safe.

Before a Tornado

Be alert to changing weather conditions.

Listen to NOAA Weather Radio or to commercial radio or television newscasts for the latest information.

Look for approaching storms

Look for the following danger signs:

Dark, often greenish sky

Large hail

A large, dark, low-lying cloud (particularly if rotating)

Loud roar, similar to a freight train

If you see approaching storms or any of the danger signs, be prepared to take shelter immediately.

During a Tornado

If you are under a tornado warning, seek shelter immediately.

Get indoors to a pre-designated shelter area such as a basement, storm cellar or the lowest building level. If there is no basement, go to the center of an interior room on the lowest level (closet, interior hallway) away from corners, windows, doors and outside walls.

Shutter windows and outside doors.

If in a vehicle, trailer or mobile home, get out immediately and go to the lowest floor of a sturdy, nearby building or storm shelter.

If unable to get indoors, lie flat in a nearby ditch or depression and cover your head with your hands. Be aware of potential flooding and flying debris.

Never try to outrun a tornado in your vehicle. Instead, leave the vehicle immediately for safe shelter.

After a Tornado

Use the telephone only for emergency calls.

Avoid downed power lines and report them to your utility company.

Stay out of damaged buildings.

READ: Tips on Staying Safe When Severe Weather Hits

Copyright 2017 WFMY