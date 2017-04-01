Tornado Touchdown Confirmed In Virginia Beach

Storm damage to homes in Virginia Beach (Photo: 13News Now)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A tornado did indeed touch down during Friday night's storms, the National Weather Service confirmed.

The NWS tells 13News Now they have not yet determined the strength, the exact path, or whether or not there was more than one tornado.

TORNADO confirmed in Chesapeake and Virginia Beach. EF rating not yet known. — Tim Pandajis ABC 13 (@13TimPandajis) April 1, 2017

Authorities say dozens of homes were damaged in Virginia Beach and a church in Chesapeake was nearly destroyed. There were no reports of injuries or deaths.

Leaders of Real Life Christian Church plan to meet to talk to insurance adjustors and maybe find a temporary location for Sunday services.

The Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office says local jail inmates are helping with cleanup efforts.

