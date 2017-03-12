Triad Rain Monday Night; Possible Wintry Mix for Foothills

GREENSBORO, NC-- Our work-week will get off to a chilly and wet start. A cold rain will arrive during the afternoon, but may mix with some sleet , freezing rain, and snow at times in the Foothills. Read on for details...

Monday will start out dry without any problems, but rain will start to develop by the middle of the afternoon as it moves in from the south. These showers could feature a few sleet pellets, but no problems expected early on. This is a complicated system though, especially as temperatures cool overnight.

For the Triad, a chilly rain will continue through the overnight hours with temperatures just barely above freezing. Roads should stay fine, but keep in mind that it will be a close call. A few snowflakes could mix-in toward daybreak at the end of the system, without sticking on any roadways.

For the Foothills, rain, with period of a wintry mix is a bit more likely. A light slushy accumulation is possible through early Tuesday morning, and there may be some slick spots on the roadways. Snow showers may finish the system as it moves away.

Overall, the impacts are expected to be low with this system other than a few slick spots in the Foothills possible Tuesday morning. The mountains will pick up a few inches of snow.

All of us will clear out with sunshine by mid-morning Tuesday and we'll warm up to 50 during the day. It will get very windy though, with gusts up to 40 mph later in the day.

