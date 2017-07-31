Tropical Storm Emily Hits Florida: Will Miss NC

GREENSBORO, NC -- Tropical Storm Emily brought rain and wind to the Tampa Bay area of Florida on Monday. Next, it will head into the Atlantic Ocean, missing North Carolina off the coast. Still, some higher waves, and stronger rip currents are likely at the beaches late-week.

Emily is the fifth storm of the 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season. The storm is relatively weak. At 11 a.m., Tropical Storm Emily formed with winds of 45 mph about 35 miles southwest of Tampa, FL. Emily is moving East at 9 mph. A turn to the northeast as a faster forward speed is expected tonight or Tuesday.

Emily will move inland just south of Tampa later this afternoon and go east across the Florida peninsula this afternoon and tonight. Emily is forecast to move off the East Coast of Florida Tuesday morning. As the storm moves across land, it will likely weaken to a tropical depression but's expected to regain some strength once it moves off the East Coast.

The main impact from Emily on Central Florida will be heavy rain and gusty winds. The current forecast keeps Emily well off the North Carolina coast later this week.

Folks along the Carolina coast should keep a close eye on this system, as the increased risk of rip currents and higher waves could pose a danger to swimmers at the beaches.

