WFMY
Close

Tropical Storm Irma Intensifying Steadily in Far Eastern Atlantic

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 6:10 PM. EDT August 30, 2017

Tropical Storm Irma is increasingly becoming more organized in the far eastern Atlantic. The cyclone formed early Wednesday morning becoming our ninth named storm of the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season.

Irma is no immediate threat to land, and the WFMY News 2 Weather Team will continue to watch it as it treks west in the next week.

WFMY News 2 Hurricane Guide

Irma is moving through an area favorable for further development. The National Hurricane Center forecasts the tropical storm to become a hurricane by Thursday and eventually strengthen to a category 2 hurricane while it's still over the open Atlantic Ocean.

Computer models keep Irma over the ocean for the next 7 days or so. Although there is plenty of time to watch this storm, now is the time to be prepared. 

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter for more stories, updates

Copyright 2017 WFMY

WFMY

At least 22 killed in flooding, winds from Harvey

WFMY

LIVE BLOG: MCSO confirms 2 more Harvey-related deaths

WFMY

Port Arthur Mayor: 'Our Whole City is Underwater'

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories