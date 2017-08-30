Tropical Storm Irma Intensifying Steadily in Far Eastern Atlantic

Tropical Storm Irma (Photo: NASA)

Tropical Storm Irma is increasingly becoming more organized in the far eastern Atlantic. The cyclone formed early Wednesday morning becoming our ninth named storm of the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season.

Irma is no immediate threat to land, and the WFMY News 2 Weather Team will continue to watch it as it treks west in the next week.

WFMY News 2 Hurricane Guide

Irma is moving through an area favorable for further development. The National Hurricane Center forecasts the tropical storm to become a hurricane by Thursday and eventually strengthen to a category 2 hurricane while it's still over the open Atlantic Ocean.

Computer models keep Irma over the ocean for the next 7 days or so. Although there is plenty of time to watch this storm, now is the time to be prepared.

