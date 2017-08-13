GREENSBORO, NC -- Don't worry about this one. A tropical storm will pass by the coast of North Carolina early this week, but the rain and wind will stay well offshore.

Tropical Depression Eight strengthened into Tropical Storm Gert Sunday afternoon.

The storm will move northward, staying a few hundred miles away from the East Coast of the U.S. It will make its closest approach to North Carolina late Monday into early Tuesday.

Any wind and rain from the storm will stay well offshore. There is some chance that wave heights could increase and that rip currents could be a bigger risk at the NC beaches.

