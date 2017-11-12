Warmer This Week Across the Piedmont Triad

GREENSBORO, N.C. --- The cold high pressure that brought us the chilly air over the weekend, will move away as we head into the work week. That'll lead to a warmer and drier stretch of days.

A fast moving clipper system will move across the Piedmont late tonight and early Monday. It will bring light rain and drizzle overnight and early Monday.

Rain chances will rapidly decrease Monday morning, and skies will clear out through the day. Highs will make it into the upper 50s to low 60s in most locations Monday afternoon.

Skies will remain clear Tuesday and Wednesday with high in the 50s. Warmer and slightly more humid air will begin to stream into the area on Thursday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid 60s. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will be commonplace Friday with highs in the low 60s. A cold front will move in on Saturday leading to rain chances.

