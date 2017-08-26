VIDEO: Multiple Waterspouts Seen In the Chesapeake Bay

Chesapeake Bay waterspout seen from Ocean View. Picture courtesy Gail Herrick

CAPE CHARLES, Va. (WVEC) -- It was a rather pleasant morning with warm temperatures and partially cloudy skies, but that didn't stop a dramatic weather pattern forming over the Chesapeake Bay!

Several 13News Now viewers have sent us photos and video of multiple waterspouts that formed in the Bay on Friday morning. Waterspouts could be seen from Ocean View in Norfolk, as well as from the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel.

The National Weather Service in Wakefield confirmed that multiple waterspouts formed over a two-hour period.

Waterspouts are typically weak and although they can cause some damage on land, they typically dissipate quickly once they reach the shore. There's no indication any of Friday's waterspouts made it on land.

According to NOAA, there are two types of waterspouts: tornadic and fair weather, and each form in different scenarios.

13News Now meteorologist Tim Pandajis says Friday's waterspouts are of the fair weather variety, which develop almost backwards, from the ocean surface upwards and along a line of developing cumulus clouds. Formation is aided by warm ocean waters, cool air, and light winds.

By the time they are visible they are near maturity. They also move very little, which is why they become highly noticed!

