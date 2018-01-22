Wet & Windy Tonight

GREENSBORO, N.C. --- We're in for a very windy night tonight thanks to a cold front that'll move through early Tuesday morning. The wind will begin to pick up as early as 8 or 9pm. Around that time wind gusts up to 20-25mph will be possible.

Rain will start to move into the area around the same time.

The wind and rain will continue to increase through the night. By 1am, many neighborhoods will be dealing with scattered rain. A few thunderstorms can't be ruled out.

As we get closer to sunrise, wind gusts will begin to exceed 30 mph from time to time.

The rain will move out of the area by late morning, and the sky will clear out through the afternoon. Winds will relax Tuesday afternoon with highs well into the 60s.

