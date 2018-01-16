Winston-Salem Prepares For Snow

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - All eyes are on the sky in Winston-Salem where some of the first flakes should fall. Roads there are already pretreated with brine.

Crews know the roads will be dangerous once snow starts to accumulate on them, but they say, they're always better equipped to deal with snow accumulation rather than ice.

“They're calling for wet snow which is even better, which means in the event that we get enough which is about 2 inches we can actually push it or plow it,” said Randy Britton, with the city.

The city maintenance yard was quiet as Tuesday turned into Wednesday, but the trucks were prepped and filled with salt in anticipation. Workers will mostly focus clearing bridges and overpasses, plus major roads and those close to hospitals - like Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center downtown.

“We want to be sure that in the event we want to be sure that if you need to go to the hospital the streets are clear,” said Britton.

State DOT workers here are also loaded up. They'll handle the interstates and state-maintained roads. They spent the majority of Tuesday pre-treating roads with brine.

Governor Roy Cooper was in Winston-Salem Tuesday to talk about the state's preps ahead of the storm. He declared a state of emergency to activate more workers and tools to combat the snow. He also said he was confident that the state has enough money and resources to make it through the rest of the winter.

“We've seen a few more storms earlier in the winter than we normally see. I think the department of transportation and emergency responders are ready for this type of thing and I don't see a resource problem at this point,” said the Governor.

But the main thing workers want as they tackle the roads overnight? For drivers to stay home, to make their job easier and safer.

