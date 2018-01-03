Winter Weather Advisory Now in Effect for Richland, Lexington Counties

(WLTX) - The National Weather Service has upgraded their winter weather warnings for several counties, and have issued new winter weather advisories that includes Columbia and Lexington, as a massive winter storm impacts the state of South Carolina

A winter storm warning is now in effect for Calhoun, Lee, Orangeburg, Clarendon Bamberg, and Sumter Counties through 10 p.m. A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet and ice are expected, which will make travel very hazardous or impossible.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for Richland, Lexington, Aiken, Kershaw, and Fairfield Counties until 10 p.m.. A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties, and you should be prepared for snow covered roads, limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

There's a line that extends from Orangeburg to Camden near Interstate 95, and anywhere east of there could see significant snow.

A mix of sleet and snow has already begun falling in the Lowcountry. Some roads in that area are already impassable.

The eastern Midlands will begin seeing snow by just after the noon hour. It will continue through the early evening.

Snow totals in the eastern Midlands, could reach up to 4 inches, with isolated higher spots. In the central Midlands, there could be areas that receiver 1 to 2 inches.

As the sun rises, the skies will be clear, and the heating will cause snow on the roadways to melt off. No more wintry precipitation is forecast for the next several days.

This is all being caused by a low pressure system will pass off the East Coast over the next two days. The area of South Carolina that's at greatest risk is along the coast, from south of Charleston all the way to Hilton Head. Some parts of the Pee Dee may also see wintry weather.

