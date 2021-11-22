CBS Christmas Movie Guide: What’s new on the schedule this year

Watch "Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer," "Frosty The Snowman," "A Christmas Proposal," "Christmas Takes Flight" and more on WFMY News 2 this holiday season.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s snuggle weather and that time of year to enjoy your favorite Christmas movies and specials!

So, grab a cup of hot chocolate, enjoy a burning fireplace and grab the popcorn to enjoy a movie night on CBS! You can do just that, thanks to CBS Holiday movies which will air right here on WFMY News 2.

Check out what’s airing this holiday season below from "Rudolph," "Frosty," to two new Christmas movies on CBS, to a "Holly Dolly Christmas" and so much more!

MONDAY, NOV. 22

Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer (8 p.m. - 9 p.m., ET/PT)

Narrated by Burl Ives, who is also heard as the voice of Sam the Snowman, this favorite is a music story based on the popular song of the same name by Johnny Marks. It recounts the tale of a shy reindeer whose Christmas spirit is dampened because his shiny nose has made him the laughing stock of all of Christmasville.

THURSDAY, NOV. 25

Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS (9 a.m. – 12 p.m., ET/PT)

Get ready for the Macy’s style parade balloons, the floats, the dance teams, bands and lots of other performers! You can watch the Thanksgiving Day Parade on WFMY News 2 on Thanksgiving Day from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. CBS’ Thanksgiving tradition, the special will feature portions of the 95th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade live from New York City. It will be Hosted by ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT’s Kevin Frazier and Keltie Knight, the Thanksgiving Day Parade returns to Sixth Avenue. This year’s special will take viewers on a tour of the most popular balloons and floats including the iconic Santa Claus. Also, the show will feature musical performances and celebrity interviews.

FRIDAY, NOV. 26

Frosty The Snowman (8 p.m. – 8:30 p.m., ET/PT)

Frosty, that “jolly, happy soul” whose old silk hat full of magic has turned him into a musical Christmas legend, once again demonstrates his unique showmanship.

Frosty Returns (8:30 p.m. – 9 p.m., ET/PT)

SATURDAY, NOV. 27

Robbie The Reindeer: Hooves of Fire (8 p.m. – 8:30 p.m., ET/PT)

In this animated special, Robbie must train to compete in the Reindeer Races to become a part of the sleigh team for Santa.

Robbie The Reindeer: Legends of the Lost Tribe (8:30 p.m. – 9 p.m., ET/PT)

In the second of two 30-minute specials, Robbie battles Blitzen in an effort to stop his nemesis’ launch of a reindeer theme park.

The Story of Santa Claus (9 p.m. – 10 p.m., ET/PT)

This animated musical holiday special revolves around a gentle toymaker whose only wish is to deliver a toy to every child on Christmas.

SUNDAY, NOV. 28

One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga (8 p.m. - 9 p.m., ET/PT)

A new live concert special honoring the musical legacy and enduring friendship of Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga. Filmed at two sold-out shows at Radio City Music Hall in August 2021 to celebrate Bennett’s 95th birthday, the live concert brings together the two incredible entertainers performing duets and solo songs honoring their shared love of the Great American Songbook.

SUNDAY, DEC. 5

23rd Annual Home for the Holidays at the Grove (9:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. ET)

The entertainment special features uplifting stories of adoption from foster care and raises awareness of this important social issue. The inspirational stories of these American families are enhanced with performances by some of today’s top artists (to be announced shortly), performing from The Grove in Los Angeles.

SATURDAY, DEC. 11

Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer (8 p.m. - 9 p.m., ET/PT)

Frosty The Snowman (9 p.m. – 9:30 p.m., ET/PT)

Frosty Returns (9:30 p.m. – 10 p.m., ET/PT)

SUNDAY, DEC. 12

A Christmas Proposal (8:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. ET)

A down-on-her-luck chef, Maria Winters (Jessica Camacho), who dreams of starting her own line of food trucks, agrees to pose as the girlfriend of a hotshot Seattle attorney, Julian Diaz (Adam Rodriguez), visiting his family for Christmas, to help him prove he’s the ideal candidate to take over the family firm. But their business arrangement is complicated by the magic of the season as real sparks begin to fly.





SUNDAY, DEC. 19

Christmas Takes Flight (8 p.m. - 10 p.m., ET/PT)

A holiday battle of wills between pilot Jenny Beckett (Katie Lowes) and Matt Connor (Evan Williams), a number-crunching CEO who purchases Jenny’s family-owned, regional airline. Matt’s cost-cutting initiatives threaten Christmas when he cancels the airline’s annual holiday charitable benefit for underserved children. Determined to show Matt that the sweetest things in life are worth any price, Jenny rallies the community to help save the event and unexpectedly finds herself falling for the magnate in the process.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 22

The Price Is Right At Night (8 p.m. - 9 p.m., ET/PT)

Drew Carey hosts a special holly-jolly-themed primetime episode where families come on down to the iconic game show stage and play for festive prizes. Plus, the show highlights pet adoption when they showcase animals looking for their fur-ever homes this holiday season.

The Kennedy Center Honors (9 p.m. - 11 p.m., ET/PT)

Recipients to be honored at the annual national celebration of the arts in Washington, D.C. are operatic bass-baritone Justino Díaz; Motown founder, songwriter, producer and director Berry Gordy; “Saturday Night Live” creator Lorne Michaels; legendary stage and screen icon Bette Midler; and singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell. CBS has broadcast the special each year since its debut 44 years ago. Host and performers to be announced at a later date.

FRIDAY, Dec. 24

A Holly Dolly Christmas (8 p.m. - 9 p.m., ET/PT)

Global icon and country music superstar Dolly Parton shares the spirit of the holidays in her one-hour entertainment special.

Kenny Rogers: All in For The Gambler (9 p.m. – 10 p.m., ET/PT)

The life and legacy of country music legend Kenny Rogers is honored in a star-studded concert special.

FRIDAY, DEC. 31

New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash (8 p.m. – 11 p.m., ET/PT)