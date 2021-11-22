x
CBS Christmas Movie Guide: What’s new on the schedule this year

Watch "Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer," "Frosty The Snowman," "A Christmas Proposal," "Christmas Takes Flight" and more on WFMY News 2 this holiday season.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s snuggle weather and that time of year to enjoy your favorite Christmas movies and specials!

So, grab a cup of hot chocolate, enjoy a burning fireplace and grab the popcorn to enjoy a movie night on CBS! You can do just that, thanks to CBS Holiday movies which will air right here on WFMY News 2.

Check out what’s airing this holiday season below from "Rudolph," "Frosty," to two new Christmas movies on CBS, to a "Holly Dolly Christmas" and so much more!

MONDAY, NOV. 22

Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer (8 p.m. - 9 p.m., ET/PT)

Narrated by Burl Ives, who is also heard as the voice of Sam the Snowman, this favorite is a music story based on the popular song of the same name by Johnny Marks. It recounts the tale of a shy reindeer whose Christmas spirit is dampened because his shiny nose has made him the laughing stock of all of Christmasville.

Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer (Photo: CBS)

THURSDAY, NOV. 25

Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS (9 a.m. – 12 p.m., ET/PT)

Get ready for the Macy’s style parade balloons, the floats, the dance teams, bands and lots of other performers! You can watch the Thanksgiving Day Parade on WFMY News 2 on Thanksgiving Day from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. CBS’ Thanksgiving tradition, the special will feature portions of the 95th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade live from New York City. It will be Hosted by ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT’s Kevin Frazier and Keltie Knight, the Thanksgiving Day Parade returns to Sixth Avenue. This year’s special will take viewers on a tour of the most popular balloons and floats including the iconic Santa Claus. Also, the show will feature musical performances and celebrity interviews.

Credit: CBS
Thanksgiving Day Parade

FRIDAY, NOV. 26

Frosty The Snowman (8 p.m. – 8:30 p.m., ET/PT)

Frosty, that “jolly, happy soul” whose old silk hat full of magic has turned him into a musical Christmas legend, once again demonstrates his unique showmanship.

Frosty Returns (8:30 p.m. – 9 p.m., ET/PT)

Frosty The Snowman   (Photo: CBS)

SATURDAY, NOV. 27

Robbie The Reindeer: Hooves of Fire  (8 p.m. – 8:30 p.m., ET/PT)

In this animated special, Robbie must train to compete in the Reindeer Races to become a part of the sleigh team for Santa.

Robbie The Reindeer: Legends of the Lost Tribe (8:30 p.m. – 9 p.m., ET/PT)

In the second of two 30-minute specials, Robbie battles Blitzen in an effort to stop his nemesis’ launch of a reindeer theme park.

The Story of Santa Claus (9 p.m. – 10 p.m., ET/PT)

This animated musical holiday special revolves around a gentle toymaker whose only wish is to deliver a toy to every child on Christmas.

The Story Of Santa Claus! Pic. Courtesy: CBS

SUNDAY, NOV. 28

One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga  (8 p.m. - 9 p.m., ET/PT) 

A new live concert special honoring the musical legacy and enduring friendship of Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga. Filmed at two sold-out shows at Radio City Music Hall in August 2021 to celebrate Bennett’s 95th birthday, the live concert brings together the two incredible entertainers performing duets and solo songs honoring their shared love of the Great American Songbook.

Credit: Courtesy of Interscope Records
CBS revealed today a first look at ONE LAST TIME: AN EVENING WITH TONY BENNETT AND LADY GAGA, a new concert special honoring the musical legacy and enduring friendship of Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga. The special, which features Tony BennettÕs last historic concert appearance before announcing his retirement from touring, will air Sunday, Nov. 28 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/ PT) on the CBS Television Network, and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Photo: Kelsey Bennett/Courtesy of Interscope Records

SUNDAY, DEC. 5

23rd Annual Home for the Holidays at the Grove  (9:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. ET) 

The entertainment special features uplifting stories of adoption from foster care and raises awareness of this important social issue. The inspirational stories of these American families are enhanced with performances by some of today’s top artists (to be announced shortly), performing from The Grove in Los Angeles.

SATURDAY, DEC. 11

Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer (8 p.m. - 9 p.m., ET/PT)

Narrated by Burl Ives, who is also heard as the voice of Sam the Snowman, this favorite is a music story based on the popular song of the same name by Johnny Marks. It recounts the tale of a shy reindeer whose Christmas spirit is dampened because his shiny nose has made him the laughing stock of all of Christmasville.

"Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" is the longest-running holiday special in television history.

Frosty The Snowman (9 p.m. – 9:30 p.m., ET/PT)

Frosty, that “jolly, happy soul” whose old silk hat full of magic has turned him into a musical Christmas legend, once again demonstrates his unique showmanship.

Frosty Returns (9:30 p.m. – 10 p.m., ET/PT)

Frosty the Snowman! Pic. Courtesy: CBS

SUNDAY, DEC. 12

A Christmas Proposal (8:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. ET)

A down-on-her-luck chef, Maria Winters (Jessica Camacho), who dreams of starting her own line of food trucks, agrees to pose as the girlfriend of a hotshot Seattle attorney, Julian Diaz (Adam Rodriguez), visiting his family for Christmas, to help him prove he’s the ideal candidate to take over the family firm. But their business arrangement is complicated by the magic of the season as real sparks begin to fly.

Credit: CBS
A CHRISTMAS PROPOSAL- A down-on-her-luck chef Maria Winters (Jessica Camacho) who dreams of starting her own line of food trucks agrees to pose as the girlfriend of a hotshot Seattle attorney Julian Diaz (Adam Rodriguez) visiting his family for Christmas to help him prove he\'s the ideal candidate to take over the family firm, but their business arrangement is complicated by the magic of the season as real sparks begin to fly, on the CBS Original movie A CHRISTMAS PROPOSAL, Sunday, Dec. 12 (8:30-10:30 PM, ET/8:00-10:00 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on the CBS app and Paramount+. Pictured (L-R) Jessica Camacho as Maria Winters and Adam Rodriguez as Julian Diaz Photo: Dean Buscher 2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved


SUNDAY, DEC. 19

Christmas Takes Flight (8 p.m. - 10 p.m., ET/PT)

A holiday battle of wills between pilot Jenny Beckett (Katie Lowes) and Matt Connor (Evan Williams), a number-crunching CEO who purchases Jenny’s family-owned, regional airline. Matt’s cost-cutting initiatives threaten Christmas when he cancels the airline’s annual holiday charitable benefit for underserved children. Determined to show Matt that the sweetest things in life are worth any price, Jenny rallies the community to help save the event and unexpectedly finds herself falling for the magnate in the process.

Credit: CBS
CHRISTMAS TAKES FLIGHT- A holiday battle of wills between pilot Jenny Beckett (Katie Lowes), and Matt Connor (Evan Williams), a number-crunching CEO who purchases Jenny\'s family-owned, regional airline. Matt\'s cost-cutting initiatives threaten Christmas when he cancels the airline\'s annual holiday charitable benefit for underserved children. Determined to show Matt that the sweetest things in life are worth any price, Jenny rallies the community to help save the event and unexpectedly finds herself falling for the magnate in the process, on the CBS Original movie CHRISTMAS TAKES FLIGHT, Sunday, Dec. 19 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on the CBS app and Paramount+. Pictured (L-R) Evan Williams as Matt Connor and Katie Lowes as Jenny Beckett Photo: Justine Yeung 2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 22

The Price Is Right At Night (8 p.m. - 9 p.m., ET/PT)

Drew Carey hosts a special holly-jolly-themed primetime episode where families come on down to the iconic game show stage and play for festive prizes. Plus, the show highlights pet adoption when they showcase animals looking for their fur-ever homes this holiday season.

Credit: CBS
CBS’ top-rated daytime game show THE PRICE IS RIGHT, hosted by Drew Carey, returns to primetime this spring on the CBS Television Network when THE PRICE IS RIGHT AT NIGHT welcomes Lilly Singh to “come on down” and play alongside contestants for charity. On Wednesday, April 21, (8:00 – 9:00 PM, ET/PT) late night talk show host Lilly Singh will play for “Room To Read,” the non-profit helping millions of kids in low-income communities become independent readers and supporting girls to complete school with the skills and confidence to follow their dreams and end the cycle of poverty. Lilly and contestants will have the opportunity to play fan favorite games, including Cliff Hangers, for amazing prizes such as trip to St. Lucia and a Mercedes. Plus, she will present one lucky contestant with a special themed showcase. Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

The Kennedy Center Honors (9 p.m. - 11 p.m., ET/PT)

Recipients to be honored at the annual national celebration of the arts in Washington, D.C. are operatic bass-baritone Justino Díaz; Motown founder, songwriter, producer and director Berry Gordy; “Saturday Night Live” creator Lorne Michaels; legendary stage and screen icon Bette Midler; and singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell. CBS has broadcast the special each year since its debut 44 years ago. Host and performers to be announced at a later date.

FRIDAY, Dec. 24

A Holly Dolly Christmas (8 p.m. - 9 p.m., ET/PT)

Global icon and country music superstar Dolly Parton shares the spirit of the holidays in her one-hour entertainment special.

Credit: CBS
"A Holly Dolly Christmas"--Global icon and country music superstar Dolly Parton shares the spirit of the holidays in her new one-hour entertainment special A HOLLY DOLLY CHRISTMAS, to be broadcast Sunday, Dec. 6 (8:30-9:30 PM, ET/8:00-9:00 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on CBS All Access. Photo: Screen Grab/CBS 2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Kenny Rogers: All in For The Gambler (9 p.m. – 10 p.m., ET/PT)

The life and legacy of country music legend Kenny Rogers is honored in a star-studded concert special.

Credit: CBS
Kenny Rogers: All In for the Gambler special with Dolly Parton

FRIDAY, DEC. 31

New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash (8 p.m. – 11 p.m., ET/PT)

Country music’s hottest superstars will ring in the new year from downtown Nashville across multiple locations. The star-studded special will be packed with high-energy performances celebrating the excitement and anticipation of a new year, with performers including Jason Aldean, Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Luke Bryan, Elle King, Miranda Lambert, Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton, Cole Swindell, Zac Brown Band and more.

