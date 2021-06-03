At least 10 things to do on your trip to Pigeon Forge

Whether you're looking for some thrills or a place to chill, there is a little something for everyone in Pigeon Forge.

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — We get it. Sometimes you don’t want to spend every day of your trip to Sevier County in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Fortunately, Pigeon Forge just happens to be one of those places with a little something for everyone to fill your time and make some memories.

For the Dolly Parton fans, there is Dollywood, Splash Country and the DreamMore Resort.

For those looking to learn something new, there are many museums including the Titanic Museum, Alcatraz East Crime Museum, National Enquirer Live and the Hollywood Wax Museum.

For those in need of some family fun, The Island in Pigeon Forge has a plethora of attractions including a ferris wheel, a rope course, restaurants, fountains that are coordinated to music and an escape game.

For the thrill-seekers, take a ride on the nearby mountain coasters or ziplines.

For those wanting some “edutainment,” WonderWorks has more than 100 hands-on science experiments, laser tag, a ropes course and a 6D motion ride.

For those who wish the holiday season lasted all year, Christmas Place, also known as the South’s largest Christmas shopping village, has shopping, decorations and pictures with Santa.

For the adults wanting to sample something other than whiskey or moonshine, try one of the wineries or take a tour on the wine trail.

For those looking to enjoy the outdoors without going on a hike, the Little Pigeon River is a great place to take a swim, float or go fishing.

For those not impressed with the above options, there are also race tracks, mini-golf courses, trampoline parks, escape rooms, and many other options.