Editor's note: The above April 2019 video shows how some teenagers are making six-digit salaries by playing the popular game Fortnite.

(CBS NEWS) -- A teenager from Pennsylvania won $3 million and took home the top prize at the 2019 Fortnite World Cup on Sunday. Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf scored 26 more points than runner-up "psalm" to win the eSports tournament held at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens.

"Words can't even explain it. I'm just so happy," the 16-year-old said in an interview posted to Twitter by organizers. "Everything I've done, the grind, it's all paid off. It's just insane."

The tournament offered $30 million in total prize money and saw more than 100 players compete over the weekend in duo and solo matches.

According to CNET, the team of Emil "Nyhrox" Bergquist Pedersen and David "Aqua" W. won the two-person championship Saturday, which includes $3 million in prize money.

