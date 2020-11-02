GREENSBORO, N.C. — Folks today you and I need to have a chat about the internet. Yes, the inter-webs of the world that keep us all connected and give us access to more information than ever before.

I hate to tell you this, or perhaps you already know, but everything you see on the internet is not real. You are smart and obviously well aware that things are not always as they seem. And that's true even for internet challenges.

See where I'm going here?

You probably woke up this morning to a social media feed full of people standing their brooms up on the bristles. It's called the broomstick challenge. The basic premise is that brooms and other objects will stand upright because of gravitational pull, but only yesterday on Febrary 10th, 2020.

A Twitter user claims NASA was the source of this information. It's just not true. A broom will stand up any day of the year if you do it precisely.

This is not the first time a challenge of this nature has surfaced on the internet, actually it usually shows up around the spring or autumn equinox. And this challenge is pretty harmless, right? Far less dangerous than, say, eating a Tide Pod. But what is dangerous is misinformation and it's easy to run into on the internet.

Whether it's a silly challenge with a hashtag, or something that could actually put your safety or health at risk, you need to double check where the information is coming from and if it's legit. Or, you could just ask us. We're happy to help you verify before you retweet, hashtag or post.