GREENSBORO, N.C. —
Greensboro Aquatic Center
What: Open Swim
When: July 13-14
Where: Aquatic Center
Time: Sat. 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. & Sun. 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
(Click the title of event more details)
Skywild At The Greensboro Science Center
What: Treetop adventure course
When: July 13-14
Where: Greensboro Science Center
Time: 9 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
(Click the title of event more details)
Carolina Cobras Vs. Orlando Predators
What: Football Game
When: July 13
Where: Greensboro Coliseum
Time: 7 p.m.
(Click the title of event more details)
Greensboro Grasshoppers Family Fun Day Sunday
What: Family Fun Day / Baseball Game
When: July 14
Where: First National Bank Field
Time: 3 p.m. (Pre-game catch on the field), Game starts at 4 p.m. (Kids run bases after the game)
(Click the title of event more details)
Triad Sports Car Club Autocross
What: Autocross Competition
When: July 14
where: Greensboro Coliseum
Time: 7 a.m. - 5 p.m.
(Click the title of event more details)
Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter
► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users