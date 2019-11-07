GREENSBORO, N.C. —

Greensboro Aquatic Center 

What: Open Swim 

When: July 13-14 

Where: Aquatic Center 

Time: Sat. 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. & Sun. 11 a.m. - 5 p.m

Skywild At The Greensboro Science Center 

What:  Treetop adventure course 

When: July 13-14 

Where: Greensboro Science Center

Time: 9 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. 

Carolina Cobras Vs. Orlando Predators 

What: Football Game 

When: July 13 

Where: Greensboro Coliseum 

Time: 7 p.m. 

Greensboro Grasshoppers Family Fun Day Sunday

What: Family Fun Day / Baseball Game  

When: July 14 

Where: First National Bank Field 

Time: 3 p.m. (Pre-game catch on the field), Game starts at 4 p.m. (Kids run bases after the game) 

Triad Sports Car Club Autocross 

What: Autocross Competition 

When: July 14

where: Greensboro Coliseum 

Time: 7 a.m. - 5 p.m. 

