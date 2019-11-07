GREENSBORO, N.C. —

What: Open Swim

When: July 13-14

Where: Aquatic Center

Time: Sat. 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. & Sun. 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

What: Treetop adventure course

When: July 13-14

Where: Greensboro Science Center

Time: 9 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

What: Football Game

When: July 13

Where: Greensboro Coliseum

Time: 7 p.m.

What: Family Fun Day / Baseball Game

When: July 14

Where: First National Bank Field

Time: 3 p.m. (Pre-game catch on the field), Game starts at 4 p.m. (Kids run bases after the game)

What: Autocross Competition

When: July 14

where: Greensboro Coliseum

Time: 7 a.m. - 5 p.m.

