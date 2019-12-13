GREENSBORO, N.C. —

What: Pictures

When: Dec. 13

Where: Chick-fil-a battleground

Time: 5 p.m.

Pictures with Santa Causes event in Greensboro, NC by Chick-fil-A Brassfield (3703 Battleground Ave, Greensboro, NC) on Friday, December 13 2019 with 543 people interested...

What: Ice skating

When: Nov. 15 - Jan. 26

Where: Lebauer Park

Time: Refer to website

Piedmont Winterfest Come skate with us at WFMY News2 Piedmont Winterfest this season! We feature outdoor ice skating and an ice slide- all in LeBauer Park, Downtown Greensboro. The season runs November 19th-December 2020.

What: Ballet

When: Dec. 14

Where: Carolina Theatre

Time: 3 p.m.

Greensboro Ballet's The Nutcracker Dance event in Greensboro, NC by The Carolina Theatre and Greensboro Ballet on Saturday, December 14 2019 with 1.5K people interested.

What: Concert

When: Dec. 14

Where: Bennett College

Time: 7 p.m.

Christmas Candlelight Concert - Bennett College Join us for our annual Bennett College Christmas Candlelight Concert on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 7:00 pm in the Annie Merner Pfeiffer Chapel on the campus of Bennett College. This event is free and open to the public. You ...

What: Basketball

When: Dec. 14

Where: Greensboro Coliseum

Time: 7 p.m.

Greensboro Swarm vs. Westchester Knicks Sports event in Greensboro, NC by Greensboro Coliseum Complex on Saturday, December 14 2019

Other stories:

RELATED: Dwayne Johnson calls Kevin Hart a 'scaredy cat' on Ellen show

RELATED: Couple rescued by Tyler Perry after Mexico hospital stranding thankful to be home - and healthy

RELATED: Taiwanese-Canadian model-actor Godfrey Gao, 35, dies on set

RELATED: First look at cars to be used for new Busch Gardens 'Pantheon' roller coaster

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users