GREENSBORO, N.C. —
Pictures with Santa at Chick-Fil-a
What: Pictures
When: Dec. 13
Where: Chick-fil-a battleground
Time: 5 p.m.
Winterfest
What: Ice skating
When: Nov. 15 - Jan. 26
Where: Lebauer Park
Time: Refer to website
Greensboro Ballet’s The Nutcracker
What: Ballet
When: Dec. 14
Where: Carolina Theatre
Time: 3 p.m.
Christmas Candlelight Concert
What: Concert
When: Dec. 14
Where: Bennett College
Time: 7 p.m.
Westchester Knicks Vs. Greensboro Swarm
What: Basketball
When: Dec. 14
Where: Greensboro Coliseum
Time: 7 p.m.
