GREENSBORO, N.C. —

What: Caribbean Festival



When: Sat, Aug 31,



Where: LeBauer Park



Time: 1:00 p.m.

What: Jazz festival



When: Aug 31-Sep. 1



Where: Oak hallow festival park



Time: 3 pm (gates open)

What: Festival

When: Aug. 31

Where: Lake Reidsville Park

Time: 5 p.m.

What: Concert Series

When: Aug. 31

Where: Center City Park

Time: 7 p.m.

What: Football game

When: Aug. 31

Where: BB&T Stadium

Time: 6 p.m.

