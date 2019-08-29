GREENSBORO, N.C. —
2nd Annual Triad Afro-Caribbean Festival
What: Caribbean Festival
When: Sat, Aug 31,
Where: LeBauer Park
Time: 1:00 p.m.
9th Annual John Coltrane International Jazz & Blues Festival
What: Jazz festival
When: Aug 31-Sep. 1
Where: Oak hallow festival park
Time: 3 pm (gates open)
Water Lantern Festival
What: Festival
When: Aug. 31
Where: Lake Reidsville Park
Time: 5 p.m.
City Sunsets Concert Series
What: Concert Series
When: Aug. 31
Where: Center City Park
Time: 7 p.m.
Elon Vs N.C. A&T
What: Football game
When: Aug. 31
Where: BB&T Stadium
Time: 6 p.m.
